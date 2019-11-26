Sheriff’s Office searching for woman accused of abandoning dogs

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators have issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman accused of abandoning three dogs in a Henry County home.

According to an incident report, a woman called the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, saying Hallie Christian, 54, had left her three dogs inside her Highway 54 home for two weeks.

The report says when a deputy arrived at the home, the door was locked and there was a strong odor coming from inside the home.

No food or water was visible for the dogs, according to the report.

The report says deputies were able to gain entry to the home to rescue the dogs. Deputies found two dogs whose ribs and spine were protruding, and all three dogs were covered in feces, according to the report.

The report says the dogs were taken to the Henry County Animal Shelter after they were removed from the home.

The report says several attempts to locate Christian have been unsuccessful. A warrant has been issued for Christian’s arrest on a charge of animal cruelty.