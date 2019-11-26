Storm clean up continues ahead of Friday playoff game

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A local football team is still cleaning up from October storm damage ahead of Friday night’s scheduled playoff game.

Riverside High School’s Quarterback Club asked residents to come to the stadium to help clean up the remaining damage from the October 26 storm that damaged part of Decatur County.

“Something good comes out of something bad, and this was a terrible storm that caused some serious damage and made our field really a mess,” Riverside Head Coach Johnnie Frost said. “But the good was the community coming together to take care of the storms and clean up and to come and help us clean that field.”

Riverside is scheduled to host Peabody High School Friday night.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m.