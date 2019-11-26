Veda Marie Dillon Laseter

Veda Marie Dillon Laseter, age 92, resident of Memphis,

Tennessee and wife of the late Hubert Laseter, departed this life

Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019 at Methodist

LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Veda was born January 15, 1927 in Tylertown, Mississippi, the

daughter of Collie Dillon and Rosa Forbes Dillon. She was a

graduate of Lexie High School Class of 1944 and was a

homemaker throughout her life. She was formerly employed as a

greeter at Wal-Mart and was most recently a resident of the

Memphis area. Veda was a devoted Christian and loved going to

church. She was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church and

enjoyed cooking, cleaning her house, sewing, caring for her

family, doing jigsaw puzzles, reading and quilting.

Mrs. Laseter is survived by her daughter, Patricia Laseter-

McElroy of Folsom, CA; her son, Kenneth M. Laseter (Linda) of

Oakland, TN; and her brother, Levon Dillon (Roberta) of Jackson,

MS. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in

death by two brothers, Hoover Dillon and Felton Dillon.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Laseter will be held at 1 P.M.

Monday, December 2, 2019 at Tylertown Cemetery in Tylertown,

Mississippi.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed

to the charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Laseter.

