Warm And Windy, Storms Possible Late

Weather Update: Tuesday, November 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, we start the morning off rather warm in the low 50s. The normal high temperature for today is 57°! Its all in response to the developing system to the west and associated deep trough digging across the West. Low pressure will deepen and rapidly lift from the panhandle region of Texas and Oklahoma NNE towards the western Great Lakes, while doing this it will push a warm front north across West Tennessee through this morning and early afternoon. In addition, falling pressure will allow winds will pick up between 30-40 mph. There may also be a few spotty showers developing with the warm front. The main impact during the daytime hours will be warming temps and the wind. It will become noticeably more humid through this evening as the atmosphere in the warm sector becomes increasingly unstable.



Tonight:

We should be well within the warm sector this evening as temperatures hover in the low 60s to upper 50s. Showers and storms are expected to increase mainly after 6:00 PM tonight. A few of the storms will be on the strong side, the better chance of that will be towards the Mississippi River, but I think the area from about Highway 45 and west could easily be added into the elevated threat of strong storms overnight.

I will have a full forecast update coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC7 and on CBS 7 at Noon.

