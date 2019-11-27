Weather Update: 8: 03 AM Wednesday, November 27 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. The main cold front has passed and temps are now falling through the 50s and upper 40s. Temps should stall around 48 before climbing back into the low 50s. Winds will gradually relax as high pressure moves from the Upper Plains to the Midwest. It will keep a northerly wind going through today, which will create a wind chill in the lower 40s to upper 30s at times this afternoon. Other than the windy conditions, Thanksgiving travel to your destination looks good, but clouds will return and there will be a slight chance of light rain both on Thursday and Friday, chance of Thunderstorms returns on Saturday.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv