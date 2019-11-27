A look back at more than half a century since schools desegregated in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–The color of one’s skin, stood at the forefront of school systems during the 50’s and 60’s in America.

In 1896, the U.S Supreme Court issued the Plessy vs Ferguson decision of separate but equal facilities for blacks and whites.

Almost 60 years later, the Brown vs Board of Education ruling overturned the Plessy decision, resulting in 29 school districts in Tennessee being sued to forcibly integrate their schools.

It wasn’t until 1956, where Clinton High School in Anderson County was the first to integrate in Tennessee.

Shifting over to Jackson, in 1962 there was a quiet integration at Tigrett Junior High School.

1964 is wheh one of the more publicized integrations of schools came. That’s where Brenda Kay Monroe stepped foot into Jackson High School as the first African American student to enroll.

“January 25th, that’s when I came over here, front page of the newspaper, looked like everyday,” said Brenda Monroe-Moses.

“There were 800 students in this building when I showed up, and it was novel, it was more novel for them than it was for me you see,” said Moses.

At the time Moses said she didn’t know she would be apart of history.

“I’m not thinking about history or whether how to fit into it, I’m trying to see how I get to my dream,” she said.

A dream she had of becoming an ambassador after admiring one of her teachers at her previous school in Detroit.

“She was doing something that I didn’t even know that women did, and that was go to law school,” said Moses.

Driven to live out her dream, Moses was focused, but faced challenges along the way.

“Well this isn’t going to be hard, they pray, and I was sitting there maybe about 5 minutes when I heard from the back of the row I seated in, in a male voice: “you old black b,” said Moses.

“I said well, maybe this not gone be quite as easy as I thought it was,” said Moses.

As a teenager in a desegregated climate, Moses says she encountered racism first hand.

“There were a few of them, very few that felt comfortable enough in even speaking to me, because most of them when they moved past the novelty of me being there, the next step was to deny my humanity and pretend that I didn’t exist,” said Moses.

But desegregating for some was different in 1969.

“We were part of the first, 1st grade class to be desegregated in the Jackson City School System,” said WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Brad Douglass.

Douglass said he remembers desegregation like it was yesterday.

“It’s interesting now to go back 50 years and look at the classroom again, and go through the school again, to the 1st grade, in the first grade room I was in, and all the memories come flooding back,” said Douglass.

“Being in a classroom with someone of the opposite race, it didn’t really register,” said Douglas.

“We kind of looked at each other, like what’s this all about,” said Douglass. “What’s desegregation.”

Bentley and Preston are students from local high schools who said there are still a strain on relationships between white students and black students.

“There still is white kids picking on white kids, but nowadays there’s black kids that may pick on white kids,” said Preston Bond, a student from Liberty Technology Magnet High School.

“People like looked at African Americans differently as they do now, it’s different to see them, but nowadays its regular,” said Bentley Gray, Student from North Side High School.

“You know probably in the high school, since the school system was going through it, it may have been a little more tense, tension there,” said Douglass.

“Because they would put glue on my locker and I couldn’t get in my locker to get my books, just little Prankish things like that, that made it inconvenient, no ‘N’ was ever going to graduate from Jackson High, I didn’t think much of it at the time,” said Moses.

“Somebody was gone shoot me, because if I walked across the stage and got this it would have happened,” Moses said.

People are afraid of change, people are uneasy about it,” said Douglass.

“From the day the decision was made, the officials in the southern school districts, were looking for ways to get around doing it,” said Moses.

“Some of the people in the medical community, they would write letters to the effect that this student cannot go to the school in their district for medical reasons it would be ambiguous as to what the medical reason was, but this was to keep them from having to go to the school that was now integrated,” said Moses.

With our school systems now, do you think we’ve come a long way?

“Like most of my closest friends are black people and I love them so,” said Gray.

“I feel like its a lot better now, because most of my friends are white,” said Bond.

Both students agree since desegregating schools 50 years ago, there’s still room for improvement.

“I think the community should host more things were both sides of the community, African American and the whites should all come together as one and to do stuff together,” said Gray.

“Because we’re one generation and there’s black and whites in both generations, and there’s going to be black and whites in the next generation, so I think when we realize we all need to start progressing instead of pushing each other back,” said Bond.

“But it begins with every person looking in the mirror, cause see you either part of what, you either part of the problem or your part of the solution, there are no innocent bystanders, everybody is gone be one or the other,” said Moses.

Brenda Monroe-Moses said she is in the process of working on a book to tell more of her story.