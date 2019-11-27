Cold and Cloudy with a Few Showers on Thanksgiving

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, November 27th

Temperatures reached the middle to upper 60s early this morning before a cold front swept through the area bringing 30 – 50 mph wind gusts to the region resulting in scattered power outages. Thankfully, there were no severe thunderstorms in West Tennessee but the gusty winds were enough!

We’ve got a relatively calm forecast tonight but cold weather is ahead with a slight chance for rain each day for the rest of the weekdays and a more likely chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, winds will be a little bit breezy tonight but nowhere nearly as strong as they were last night! Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise on Thanksgiving for a COLD start to the day.

Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow and with temperatures in just the upper 40s at the warmest point of the afternoon. A few light showers are possible during the afternoon and evening in West Tennessee but no thunderstorms are expected. We are, however, expecting thunderstorms on Saturday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

