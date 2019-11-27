Halloween decoration recalled due to fire hazard

Halloween is over, but you may need to check those decorations you put away.

Stacked gourd jack-o-lantern decorations are being recalled.

The string light wiring inside of the jack-o-lanterns can overheat, spark or ignite.

Mark Feldstein and associates has received four reports of the decorations smoking or catching on fire.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

If you have this item, contact the firm to receive a full refund.

You can contact Mark Feldstein & Associates at 1-800-755-6504 from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email them at Sales@MFAgifts.com.

For more information, visit their website.