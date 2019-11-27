Jackson restaurants prepare Thanksgiving meals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Only 34 percent of restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving, but don’t worry, we’ve done the work for you.

Restaurants across Jackson are going to be open to make sure you have a happy Thanksgiving, but what will they be serving?

“We’ve got our traditional breakfast in the morning, and then our traditional Thanksgiving meal. You’ve got your turkey, dressing and the variety of vegetables,” said lead To-Go specialist at Cracker Barrel Stacey Bolin.

Cracker Barrel will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Servers say they don’t mind working Thanksgiving.

“A blessing. It is. It warms our hearts to be able to see so many people on the holidays,” Bolin said.

If you do want to eat at home, but not cook, Denny’s has the perfect solution with their turkey and dressing dinner pack.

“That’s enough for four, and that’s got turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and broccoli, and then some bread, so it’s kind of like home,” said Denny’s manager Patricia Kipp.

And if you’re wanting to get away from the turkey and dressing, head to IHOP.

“A variety of pancakes, hamburgers, sandwiches, breakfast melts, french toast combos, crepe combos,” IHOP manager Ashton Allen said.

Then the restaurant that doesn’t close, even in hurricanes, Waffle House.

They’ll have their regular menu Thanksgiving, and they will also be ready for any Black Friday shoppers.

“Right before your Black Friday shopping, a lot of people come in for those 6 p.m. deals at Wal-Mart or wherever they’re going,” said Waffle House Division manager Kevin Novak.

Denny’s, IHOP and Waffle House will all be open 24/7.

Restaurants that will not be open include Olive Garden, Chick-Fil-A and Chili’s.