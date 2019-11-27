Jacob “Jake” Fowler

WBBJ Staff

 

Jacob “Jake” Fowler of Paris
21
Paris, TN
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
2:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Adam Currence
Poplar Grove Cemetery
11:00 AM – 2:00PM Friday, November 29, 2019 prior to the service
February 24, 1998 in McKenzie, Tennessee
Joseph Todd, Donavon Beecham, Brad Moore, Tyler Cox, Jamie Cox and Cliff Cox

Honorary Pallbearer: Dalton Fowler, Triston Reddick
Terry (Lela) Fowler of Blue Mountain, MS

Bridget Cox of Paris, TN
Kaylee Marr of Paris, TN
Triston Reddick of Blue Mountain, MS

Dalton Fowler of Blue Mountain, MS
Belinda (Danny) Morgan of Paris, TN

Billy Cox of Paris, TN
Ronnie and Carol Fowler of Milan, TN
Special: Mary Nell (Tony) Grooms

Doug (Lori) Odom, Steve (Jan) Odom, Karen (Bobby) Barton, Timmy (Candice) Fowler, George Fowler.
Numerous Cousins
Jake went to Lakewood School and Henry County High School before moving to Blue Mountain, MS. While in school in Henry County he was on the swim team the Paris Piranhas’ and played soccer and football at Lakewood. He worked for Vaughn Construction and Wheatley’s Lawn Service.

