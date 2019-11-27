Jacob “Jake” Fowler
|Jacob “Jake” Fowler of Paris
|21
|Paris, TN
|Tuesday, November 26, 2019
|2:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Adam Currence
|Poplar Grove Cemetery
|11:00 AM – 2:00PM Friday, November 29, 2019 prior to the service
|February 24, 1998 in McKenzie, Tennessee
|Joseph Todd, Donavon Beecham, Brad Moore, Tyler Cox, Jamie Cox and Cliff Cox
Honorary Pallbearer: Dalton Fowler, Triston Reddick
|Terry (Lela) Fowler of Blue Mountain, MS
Bridget Cox of Paris, TN
|Kaylee Marr of Paris, TN
|Triston Reddick of Blue Mountain, MS
Dalton Fowler of Blue Mountain, MS
|Belinda (Danny) Morgan of Paris, TN
Billy Cox of Paris, TN
|Ronnie and Carol Fowler of Milan, TN
|Special: Mary Nell (Tony) Grooms
Doug (Lori) Odom, Steve (Jan) Odom, Karen (Bobby) Barton, Timmy (Candice) Fowler, George Fowler.
|Numerous Cousins
|Jake went to Lakewood School and Henry County High School before moving to Blue Mountain, MS. While in school in Henry County he was on the swim team the Paris Piranhas’ and played soccer and football at Lakewood. He worked for Vaughn Construction and Wheatley’s Lawn Service.