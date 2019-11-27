Local shoppers prepare to find early Black Friday deals

JACKSON, Tenn.–Even though Thursday is Thanksgiving Day, many may want to skip that extra helping of turkey and dressing for Black Friday deals. Some area stores are enticing customers to get them in the doors for deals on the day before Black Friday.

Macy’s in the Old Hickory Mall in Jackson will be opening their doors Thursday at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., Friday.

Some to the deals include 13-piece stainless steel cookware set for $29.99, $64 for a Crock Pot, and only $50 for a 5-piece luggage set.

Stores like JCPenney have $30 Air fryers, $40 luggage and $20 coats for the whole family.

Plus free shipping online if you spend $20 or more.

JCPenney opens Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m. and closes at 12 a.m., Friday.

Other stores like Belk have $40 luggage, $20 women’s boots and $80 LED TV’s.

You can enter to win anywhere between a $5-$500 gift card, totaling up to $1 million in gift cards up for grabs.

Belk is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday.

Kohl’s has $149 Fit Bits, 70%-75% off jewelry and 50%-60% off pajamas.

Kohl’s is open Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Target has $50 Air fryers, $36 Christmas trees and $20 pet beds.

Target is open Thursday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday.

Walmart has $60 tablets, $44 bicycles and $129 Airpods.

Walmart is open 24 hours.

For a list of stores to get your early Black Friday shopping done, go the the ‘Seen on 7’ section.