Massive recall on multiple items

You may want to check your home for this massive recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers that T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 different products after they were recalled between 2014 and this year.

Hazards include infant fatalities, fire, choking, explosions and other injures, depending on the product.

This recall involves about 1,200 units of recalled products, including several infant sleepers, chairs, children’s clothing and even speakers.

If you have any of these items, contact the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra – Lite Day & Night Play Yards, recalled by Fisher Price. Contact Fisher-Price .

Portable Speakers, recalled by ION Audio. Contact ION Audio toll-free at 833-682-0371 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through their website

Rocking Sleepers, recalled by Kids II. Contact Kids II.

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, recalled by Fisher-Price. Contact Fisher-Price.

Glass and Ceramic Drawer Knobs, recalled by TJX. Contact T.J. Maxx, Marshalls or HomeGoods.

Bistro Chairs Recalled by Jimco. Contact Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company at 1-800-643-0092 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or through their website

Swivel Barstools, recalled by TJX. Contact HomeGoods, Marshalls or T.J. Maxx.

Children’s Cardigan Sets, recalled by Carter’s. Contact Carter’s Consumer Affairs department at 1-800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through their website

Sharper Image and Frigidaire Mandoline Slicers, recalled by Premier Kitchen. Contact Premier Kitchen Products at 1-800-304-4035 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@pkpny.com or through their website

Glass Beer Mugs, recalled by TJX. Contact HomeGoods.

Coffee Presses, recalled by Bradshaw International. Contact Bradshaw International toll-free at 877-614-9571 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or through their website

Oball Rattles, recalled by Kids II. Contact Kids II.

Cutlery Knives, recalled by Calphalon. Contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through their website

Self-balancing Scooters/Hoverboards, recalled by Swagway. Contact Swagway toll-free at 844-299-0625 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or through website

Foldable Lounge Chairs, recalled by TJX. Contact T.J. Maxx or Marshalls.

Ivanka Trump Scarves, recalled by GBG Accessories Group. Contact GBG Accessories Group toll-free at 888-771-9047 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via email at IvankaTrumpRecall@globalbrandsgroup.com for more information.

Children’s Light-Up Watches, recalled by MZB. Contact T.J. Maxx or Marshalls.

Foldable Wood Patio Chairs, recalled by Linon Home Décor Products. Contact Linon.

Gardeners Eden Light-Up Decorations, recalled by TJX. Contact T.J. Maxx.

T.J. Maxx can be contacted Maxx at 1-800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through their website.

HomeGoods can be contacted at 1-800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through their website.

Marshalls can be contacted at 888-627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or through their website.

Linon can be contacted at 1-800-262-1852 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through their website.

Kids II can be contacted toll-free at 1-800-230-8190 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or through their website.

Fisher-Price can be contacted at 1-800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or though their website.