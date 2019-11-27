Services for Mr. Farris Lanier, age 70 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held of Saturday, November 30, 2019, 12:30 P.M., at the Jackson National Guard Armory. The interment will be in the Church of Israel Cemetery.

Mr. Lanier a founding member of the band “The Jacksonians” and “Lanier & Company died on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service at the Jackson National Guard Armory.