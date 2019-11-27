Mugshots : Madison County : 11/26/19 – 11/27/19

1/15 Bernie Young Failure to appear

2/15 Alfred Hatcher Jr. Simple domestic assault

3/15 Billy Joe Sweat Simple domestic assault

4/15 Christian Shane Barham Violation of probation



5/15 Deshawn-Trawick Reckless endangerment, evading arrest

6/15 Destyon Deonanre Brown Aggravated robbery

7/15 Devin Murphy Violation of parole

8/15 Gage Bradley Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/15 Gary Lee Stewart Violation of probation

10/15 Jomie W. Gandy Theft of motor vehicle

11/15 Ladarius Dewayne Evans Failure to appear

12/15 Lakita Means Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/15 Mansoor Hasan Shoplifting-theft of property

14/15 Terria T. Hunter Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Trevor Jones Failure to appear































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/27/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.