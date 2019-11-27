Mugshots : Madison County : 11/26/19 – 11/27/19 November 27, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Bernie Young Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Alfred Hatcher Jr. Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Billy Joe Sweat Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Christian Shane Barham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Deshawn-Trawick Reckless endangerment, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Destyon Deonanre Brown Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Devin Murphy Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Gage Bradley Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Gary Lee Stewart Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Jomie W. Gandy Theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Ladarius Dewayne Evans Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Lakita Means Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Mansoor Hasan Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Terria T. Hunter Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Trevor Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/26/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/27/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest