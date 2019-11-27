Scotts Hill man killed after hitting tree Wednesday morning

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that a Scotts Hill man died after hitting a tree early Wednesday morning on Highway 100.

According to a THP crash report, Harold Turpin, 66, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 100 around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The report says Turpin hit a tree that had fallen onto the highway.

Turpin was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries reported.