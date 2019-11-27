Thomas LaVerne Aud
Thomas LaVerne Aud, a native of Daviess County, Kentucky, Born
August 1 st , 1946, Died November 26th , 2019 at his home in Jackson, TN. He earned
degrees in Latin and Library Science, served in the U. S. Air Force as a Czech
linguist, and as a public librarian in London, Kentucky and at the Jackson/Madison
County Library for a total of 34 years. He worked as a library consultant, an
adjunct professor for Jackson State Community College, Local Office Manager for
the Census Bureau, Chairman of the Madison County Public Records Commission,
and as the Madison County Archivist, while also serving on the Madison County
Public Records Commission and on the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory
Board.
He has written a non-fiction book about a local murder and bank robbery,
co-authored a pictorial history book about Jackson and Madison County, and
served as the editor of a genealogical quarterly. He has done extensive
genealogical and historical research and enjoys local history and novels. He was an
avid Kentucky fan and enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy.
He served on multiple committees at St. Mary’s Catholic Church including
St. Mary’s School Board and St. Mary’s Parish Council and in the Jackson Rotary
Club, as past president and club secretary. He lived in Jackson, Tennessee, with
his wife, Celeste, and has two children and three grandchildren.
Survived by: wife, Celeste Beattie Aud, children Angela Claire Aud Latham
(John) of Greenville, KY, and Matthew Thomas (Melissa) of Jackson, TN.
Grandchildren: Audrey Claire Latham, Amelia Estelle Latham, and Noel Thomas
Aud, and three brothers Leon Aud of Owensboro, KY, Raymond Aud of Lansing,
IL and Charles Aud of Ensor, KY
Preceded in Death by his parents Sylvester Leo Aud and Lattie Aud Payne,
his brother William Aud and his sister Mary Sebree.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held on November 29th , 2019 from 9-11 AM at St.
Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson, TN with funeral services immediately
following at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jackson-Madison
County Library Tennessee Room or St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial to follow
at Calvary Cemetery.
