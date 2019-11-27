What’s New Wednesday: Heavenly Good

“I stepped out on faith,” said Car na Watson.

Watson says she has always dreamed to start her own business, so, she started in her kitchen.

“I just started with $200 and faith. My clientele just started building up and I got to the point where I had to reject people. I knew it was time to get into a building,” she says.

Two years later, her dreams came to fruition.

Watson opened “Heavenly Good” at 1296 North Highland Drive in Jackson in September. She runs the business with the help of only one assistant.

“If you’ve have never had “Heavenly Good,” you are missing out on piece of heaven,” said family friend, Sheneca Williams.

They use fresh ingredients to make heavenly good salads, sandwiches, and special items that can be picked up or delivered.

Through Watson’s journey, she is motivating those around her.

“She is inspiring other entrepreneurs and businesses,” said Sheneca Williams.

“She inspired me to go after my dreams and my goals,” said Martavis Williams.

“If you have a dream and a vision, go for it. Don’t wait, don’t look at what you don’t have, don’t look at who is going to support you. If you know it’s for you, then just step out on faith and do it, but you have to believe in it more than anybody,” said Watson.

Watson also delivers food to local schools and businesses. Customers can make deliveries for up to 5 orders or more. Heavenly Good is open Tuesday through Friday 10:30 a.m. -5 p.m.