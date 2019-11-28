Annual Turkey Day 5K donates proceeds to charity

JACKSON, Tenn. — Runners across Jackson met at Gold’s Gym this morning for a yearly Thanksgiving tradition.

The Turkey Day 5K is in its 15th year.

Runners meet at Gold’s Gym and run through a series of nearby neighborhoods before arriving back at the gym.

All registration fees went towards local non-profit RIFA, who is providing resources for the needy this holiday season.

The race has supported RIFA for quite some time.

“All the proceeds of this event go to RIFA, over the course of these 15 years, we will have donated over $100,000 to RIFA due to this event,” Owner and General Manager of Gold’s Gym Steve Roten said.

Event organizers hoped to have 1,000 runners at this year’s edition.

They had over 850 in 2018.