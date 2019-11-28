Church provides Thanksgiving meal for community

JACKSON, Tenn. — One church fed the community a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

“We want to spread joy to the people in the community,” church member and Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd said.

Church members of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church cooked up a Thanksgiving meal for the community.

Many people from all walks of life lined up for turkey, ham, dressing and all of the sides.

Senior Pastor Ronald Benton says the church wants to give back as a family.

“We’re just trying to keep our family strong, all of us are family, by way of feeding those that are less fortunate than us,” Benton said. “We’re trying to make the Lord smile.”

They also want to teach their youngest members something important.

“We’re training them at an early age so they can take over when we can’t do it anymore,” Benton said.

They say it’s all about feeding those in need.

“Some people may have fallen down on luck, some may not have the money to cook a Thanksgiving dinner, and the homeless need somewhere to go,” Councilman Dodd said.

Organizers say they’ve fed hundreds of community members, at the church and around the neighborhood.

Church members even made the meals mobile.

“We’ll take some turkey to seniors who are sick and shut in, as well as areas in the community that don’t have a lot,” Benton said. “Some people can’t come, so we’ll go to them.”

“This is just an opportunity to share and let people know someone cares about them,” Councilman Dodd said.

Church members want to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

Mount Moriah holds this Thanksgiving meal every year.