Helping Hands Humboldt provides Thanksgiving meals

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A local non-profit served warm meals for those in need on Thanksgiving.

Helping Hands of Humboldt is a non-profit that feeds people in need everyday, but those involved wanted to make it even more special.

Executive Director Emma Lindsey says this is so important, not only to feed people in need, but to make it special for a day like Thanksgiving.

“I spent so many Thanksgivings away from my family being in the military for 21 years and I know what it’s like to not be able to have a real traditional Thanksgiving meal. I’ve eaten MRE’s for Thanksgiving in different places,” said Lindsey.

Helping Hands has been providing meals for those in need for more than 60 years.