Showers Likely Saturday with Scattered Thunderstorms

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thanksgiving Day, November 28th

After a mixture of sunshine and clouds to start this Thanksgiving, skies are getting more overcast with a slight chance for rain ahead of us this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain we see in the next 36 hours will be light but we’re watching the weekend carefully! Another cold front is forecast to arrive on Saturday bringing a potential for thunderstorms Saturday and afternoon wind chills in the middle 30s early next week!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers are possible this evening and tonight with a possibility mostly just for light rain. Temperatures will be dropping to the lower 40s by sunrise under continued cloudy skies. The chance for rain, although slight, continues tomorrow!

An umbrella might be able to protect you again tomorrow from a light rain shower or two. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 40s under cloudy skies Friday afternoon, but those numbers will be warming up consistently throughout the day and night leading to highs in the middle 60s on Saturday. We’re watching a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday very carefully, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

