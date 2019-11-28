Tenneessee woman serves community members on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn.– A west Tennessee woman grabbed her friends and family for the second year in a row to give back to the community.

On Thanksgiving at Halo Chicks Hair Studio in Henderson, Elizabeth Everette with “Cookies for Cancer” fed more than 200 people with the help of a few friends.

It’s a free thanksgiving meal to those who need one and in return, they can make a small donation to the American Cancer Society.

“Last year, I felt like the Grinch that when they started giving gifts the heart kept growing and growing and growing. This year, I said I feel like the movie “Field of Dreams.” If you build it, they will come. I feel like if I make it, they can come and have a nice Thanksgiving dinner on me,” said Everette.

Any leftovers will go to nursing homes and police stations to feed those who had to work on the holiday.