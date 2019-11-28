Woman honors mother, grandmother by providing warm meals

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local woman is giving back to her community.

Event coordinator Paulette Moore-Barbee says she is giving back by providing warm Thanksgiving meals to the hungry in Jackson.

She said it is in honor of her mother and grandmother who taught her how to cook, and how to lend a helping hand to people in need.

“We work everyday, people work everyday, and they may not even have enough to purchase a meal so this just bringing the community together,” Moore-Barbee said.

Some of the food served was macaroni and cheese, corn, chicken and green beans.