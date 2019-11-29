A Great Deal On Rainy Weather This Black Friday

Weather Update – 7:41 a.m. – Black Friday, November 29th

Buy one get one free on the rain for this black Friday! That’s right, rain showers and drizzle will continue for our Black Friday so get the umbrellas and rain gear if you are headed out to catch the deals on the busiest shopping day of the year.

Today:

Scattered showers and cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50’s. Winds will be light from the east northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s under cloudy skies Friday afternoon, but those numbers will be warming up consistently throughout the day and night leading to highs in the middle 60s on Saturday.

We’re watching a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday very carefully with the chance for thunderstorms likeliest in the late morning and afternoon. Gusty winds and downpours will be possible so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

