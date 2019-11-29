No injuries reported in Huntingdon house fire

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Huntingdon Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Woodlawn Avenue Friday afternoon.

Huntingdon Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers confirmed the fire was initially reported around 3:30 p.m.

The occupants of the home were able to get out safely, Smothers said.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews spent more than an hour attempting to put out the fire and locate the area of the home where the fire started.