Officials locate, arrest man involved in fatal crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man involved in the November 22 fatal crash has been arrested.

According to officials, Justin Graves was arrested at a traffic stop at 8:36 p.m. on Thursday at the ramp on exit 79 on I-40.

Graves was involved in the November 22 crash that killed a woman near North Highland Avenue.

According to officials, Graves ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Officials say there were warrants against Graves at the time of arrest.

Graves has been booked in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

A court date for Graves has not yet been released.