Pastor celebrates 50 years of service

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. — A community is celebrating 50 years of leadership and service by a local pastor.



Since 1970, Bishop Jesse Williams has been the pastor of Campbell Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Bolivar.

Williams says when he started preaching the church only had 6 members, and now it’s grown to more than 600.

Friday Williams’ family, friends and congregation are recognizing his dedication to enrich the Christian atmosphere in the Bolivar community.

“50 years-that’s a long time, and all my days have been good days. I didn’t have any bad days, and I really have enjoyed that,” said Williams.

Bishop Williams says he is also celebrating his retirement.