Shoppers use Black Friday to jump start holiday shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been a busy day for shoppers in the Hub City, hoping to catch some deals and beat the Black Friday shopping lines.

“Shopping all day long until I go to bed tonight,” said shopper Teresa Arnold.

“I bought a couple of pairs of jeans for my husband. I bought myself a jacket. I have been wanting it for a while, and they actually had it on sale, so I went ahead and got it,” said shopper Carolyn Winfrey.

For some shoppers, this is just the beginning of their shopping frenzy.

“We actually went to Walmart last Thursday night, and it was crazy. [I’m] hoping to look for some books maybe for school and some clothes,” said shopper Katie Bell.

With just a few weeks left before Christmas, other shoppers are already looking for those gift list items.

“I am wanting to get some toys and stuff for my little cousin, and then some gift cards and stuff and for my aunts and my uncles and my mom and my dad,” Bell said.

“I just shop for the deals. I have six grandkids, three kids and a husband and a mom, and I just shop for them, and I just shop for everybody,” Arnold said.

Other shoppers say they hope to get enough items for their homes and themselves.

“I really just shop for myself, you know. Gifts for the family will come later on, but right now it’s all about me,” Winfrey said.

“Clothes, bedding, and today I bought a bunch of stuff. I don’t know. Shopping all day long,” Arnold said.

Shopping will continue through the weekend with Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.