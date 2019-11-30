Antique mall holds first open house

JACKSON, Tenn.– One antique mall is getting shoppers in the spirit for the holidays.

The Red Barn Antique Mall hosted its first Christmas open house on Saturday.

Shoppers stopped by for a look at the deals on antiques and vintage items.

Furniture, home decor, jewelry, and so much more was marked down at least 10 to 30 percent for the open house.

Owner Gary Neese says he hopes that the open house brings new customers to the antique mall.

“It’s brought a lot of people in here, and we just want people to come see what we’ve got and to judge for themselves as to whether we’re an antique mall or not,” Neese said.

Red Barn Antique Mall is located off of Highway 70, just north of Interstate 40.