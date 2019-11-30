Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. – People nationwide hit the malls and big box stores to start chipping away items on their Christmas list during the big shopping holiday Black Friday, but the day after is all about shopping small.

The day after Black Friday is known to many as Small Business Saturday.

With Friday drawing shoppers out for Black Friday shopping at big box stores, small business owners were getting ready for their big day Saturday.

General manager at Buff City Soap in Thomsen Farms, Elizabeth Marks explains how Small Business Saturday helps out the business.

“So it brings people from the community, and supports local business here,” said Marks.

Marks says there has been a lot of foot traffic.

“It has been great this morning,” said Marks.

Machelle Griffin is an employee at the corner boutique. Griffin says small businesses give back to the community, and providing the best customer service is their number one priority.

“To give back to the community with a small business. Small businesses helps the community by being a family friendly shop and bringing money back into the community and having a family-friendly atmosphere for you to come into and enjoy shopping,” said Griffin.

Another small business in Jackson is Coffman’s Home Furnishings. Vice President, Bobby Coffman says the store opened it’s doors in 1982.

“Small business are really the backbone of Jackson and Madison County and it’s very important to our area and we like to support our area. Jackson is a growing area. We have more and more small businesses that are coming to Jackson and we are just pleased to be a part of that,” said Coffman.

Created by American Express in 2010, small business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the US.