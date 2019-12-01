Jackson business hosts ugly sweater contest

JACKSON, Tenn.–One downtown Jackson shop is getting people in the holiday spirit, while spreading awareness about a new space.

LD2 Market Shoppes hosted an ugly sweater contest Sunday afternoon, in the space of their store known as “the back.”

Attendees decorated plain sweaters and turned them into something un-fashionable.

They glued garland, ornaments, and everything imaginable onto their tacky sweaters in progress.

The contest winner took home a $50 gift card.

Owner Leah Daniel says she wants to give people an option for a space to hang out.

“This sweater party was free of charge, and it’s just something we wanted to do,” Daniel said, “we hope that people know we’re here and have this space to do anything they need us to do.”