Baugus named Mr. Football for Class 2A

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The best high school football players from all over the state of Tennessee gathered at Nissan Stadium today for the 2019 Mr. Football Awards.

Three members from the West Tennessee area made the trip as finalists for this year’s ceremony, with Peabody’s Cooper Baugus winning the award for Class 2A. The three year starting quarterback for the Golden Tide has led this year’s team to a 14-0 record and another appearance in a Class 2A state title game.

Baugus was selected over Aaron Swafford of Meigs County and Terry Wilikins of Fairley High School.

Huntingdon’s Hunter Ensley and TCA’s Kevin Davis also represented the local area as finalists in their respective classifications.