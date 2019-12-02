Bitter Cold Conditions for the Christmas Parades Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, December 2nd

Did you see any snow today? If you only think you did, you may have! We’ve had some flurries showing up on radar in portions of northwest Tennessee this morning and early afternoon but it looks like they’ll be gone before the Christmas Parades tonight. There are parades in Trenton, Savannah, Bolivar, Martin, and Jackson this evening with more still to come.

TONIGHT

Winds will finally be getting lighter this evening but the wind chills will start out in the upper 20s at the beginning of the Christmas Parades tonight including the one in Jackson! Actual temperatures will drop to the upper 20s by sunrise Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies overhead.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies might allow for some breaks of sunshine tomorrow, but it will still be cold! Temperatures will only warm up to the lower 50s during the afternoon with breezy weather, but it gets warmer on Wednesday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when rain might return, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

