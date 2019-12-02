City of Jackson holds annual tree lighting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson hosted their annual tree lighting ceremony ahead of Monday night’s Christmas Parade.

Jackson’s annual Christmas tree lighting brought out hundreds of people to enjoy the sights of the season. People gathered in front of city hall, where they waited for the tree containing over 1,000 lights to be lit.

“We had a great choir from Aldersgate sing, surrounded by the beauty queens and our city crews did a great job getting the tree, decorating the tree and making sure it’s going to light the city this evening,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

Just like the parade, the Christmas tree lighting has been a tradition to Jackson for decades.