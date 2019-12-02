Humboldt police investigate early morning break-in

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are investigating a break-in at a local business early Monday morning.

Police say the break-in was around 4 a.m. at a pawn shop on 22nd Avenue.

Police say two people on a motorcycle broke the front door of the business with a sledge hammer before breaking display cases and taking guns and jewelry.

A silver Chevrolet Impala may also be involved in the burglary, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.