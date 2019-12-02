Mugshots : Madison County : 11/27/19 – 12/02/19 December 2, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/51Savannah Schulte Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/51Willie Lane Jr. Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/51Tyler Agnew Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/51Tony Jarrett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/51Todd Cole Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, obstructing/hindering an investigation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/51Timothy Witner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/51Timothy Frye Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/51Thaddeus Ray Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/51Stevie Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/51Sean Pestana Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 11/51Rexford Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/51Rebecca Thompson DUI, child abuse or neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 13/51Raymond Merriweather Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/51Rashad Woods Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/51Princeston Barlow Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/51Michael Cobb Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/51Mario Bonner DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/51Loraine Shelley Simple domestic assault, burglary of motor vehicle/not parts Show Caption Hide Caption 19/51Lonnie Davis DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 20/51Logan Garrison Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, criminal littering Show Caption Hide Caption 21/51Ladonte Cook Violations of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/51Kimberly Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/51Kevin Moore Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/51Justin Graves Leaving the scene of accident, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/51Julius Boykin Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 26/51Joshua Williams Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/51Johnny Holder Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 28/51Jeremy Patrick Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/51Jeremy Bell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/51Jeremiah Gray Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 31/51Jermane Brown Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 32/51Jaylen Whiteside Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/51Jasmine Clifton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/51Jamieum Reid Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 35/51James Bostic Aggravated burglary, theft under $999, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 36/51Jakiah Pledge Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/51Harold Jones Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 38/51Evan Burton Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/51Donald McCorkle Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/51Doctavian Seals Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/51Devoy Wortham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 42/51Deborah Miller Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 43/51David Sikes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 44/51Danny Rich Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 45/51Dakota Burkeens Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/51Chad Russell Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 47/51Carl Cummings Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 48/51Bobbie Benner Violation pf probation, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 49/51Antonio Hayes Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 50/51Anthony Leslie Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 51/51Amy Overton Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/02/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest