Mugshots : Madison County : 11/27/19 – 12/02/19

1/51 Savannah Schulte Assault

2/51 Willie Lane Jr. Aggravated domestic assault

3/51 Tyler Agnew Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/51 Tony Jarrett Failure to appear



5/51 Todd Cole Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, obstructing/hindering an investigation, resisting stop/arrest

6/51 Timothy Witner Violation of community corrections

7/51 Timothy Frye Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/51 Thaddeus Ray Violation of probation



9/51 Stevie Brooks Violation of probation

10/51 Sean Pestana Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

11/51 Rexford Smith Violation of probation

12/51 Rebecca Thompson DUI, child abuse or neglect



13/51 Raymond Merriweather Aggravated domestic assault

14/51 Rashad Woods Failure to appear

15/51 Princeston Barlow Simple domestic assault

16/51 Michael Cobb Schedule II drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/51 Mario Bonner DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/51 Loraine Shelley Simple domestic assault, burglary of motor vehicle/not parts

19/51 Lonnie Davis DUI

20/51 Logan Garrison Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, criminal littering



21/51 Ladonte Cook Violations of community corrections, failure to appear

22/51 Kimberly Bailey Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/51 Kevin Moore Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

24/51 Justin Graves Leaving the scene of accident, failure to appear



25/51 Julius Boykin Simple possession/casual exchange

26/51 Joshua Williams Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/51 Johnny Holder Public intoxication

28/51 Jeremy Patrick Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



29/51 Jeremy Bell Failure to appear

30/51 Jeremiah Gray Criminal trespass

31/51 Jermane Brown Violation of community corrections

32/51 Jaylen Whiteside Aggravated domestic assault



33/51 Jasmine Clifton Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/51 Jamieum Reid Driving while unlicensed

35/51 James Bostic Aggravated burglary, theft under $999, criminal trespass

36/51 Jakiah Pledge Simple domestic assault



37/51 Harold Jones Shoplifting/theft of property

38/51 Evan Burton Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

39/51 Donald McCorkle Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/51 Doctavian Seals Failure to appear



41/51 Devoy Wortham Violation of probation

42/51 Deborah Miller Shoplifting/theft of property

43/51 David Sikes Simple domestic assault

44/51 Danny Rich Driving on revoked/suspended license



45/51 Dakota Burkeens Driving on revoked/suspended license

46/51 Chad Russell Violation of community corrections

47/51 Carl Cummings Driving on revoked/suspended license

48/51 Bobbie Benner Violation pf probation, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license



49/51 Antonio Hayes Shoplifting/theft of property

50/51 Anthony Leslie Violation of community corrections

51/51 Amy Overton Failure to appear, violation of community corrections







































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/02/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.