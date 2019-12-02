Railroad crossing repair to close part of Old Medina Road

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Highway Department plans to close part of Old Medina Road this week for repairs.

The highway department says the closure will be from Graves Loop Road to the Gibson County line from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday until the end of the work day Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Traffic that normally travels on Old Medina Road from the northern part of Madison County or from Medina into Jackson, or Jackson into Medina, should use alternate routes.

There will be a detour reroute directing traffic to use Christmasville Road.