TBI, Brownsville police investigate Sunday shooting death

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting over the weekend in Brownsville.

According to the TBI, one person was killed and two others injured in the shooting Sunday in the 1,000 block of Tammbell Street.

Police say a woman was killed, another woman injured and taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, and a child taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

The individuals have not been identified at this time. It is unknown what lead to the shooting.

Police say all three victims are related.

No additional details were immediately available.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.