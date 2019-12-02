TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to shots being fired by a U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Marshal as they were attempting to take a man into custody in Decatur County.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the 100 block of Gilbert Street in Parsons. No one was hit by the gunfire.

The man, identified as Anthony Phoenix, was taken into custody and booked into the Decatur County jail.