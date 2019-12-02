West Tennesseans gather for tree lighting ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. – After an evening filled with festivities Monday, a tree lighting ceremony took place.

Jackson’s annual Christmas tree lighting brought out hundreds of people to enjoy the sights of the season. People gathered in front of city hall. They were waiting for the tree containing over 1,000 lights to be lit.

“We had a great choir from Aldersgate sing, surrounded by the beauty queens and our city crews did a great job getting the tree, decorating the tree and making sure it’s going to light the city this evening,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Just like the parade, the Christmas tree lighting has been a tradition to Jackson for decades.