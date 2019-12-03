‘Booze it and Lose it’ holiday patrols announced

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — As the holiday travel season approaches, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office has announced they will partner with local law enforcement agencies to combat drunk driving this holiday season.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol will partner with THSO from December 13 until January 1 to increase patrols in Madison County to address impaired driving during the “Booze it and Lose it” campaign.

The sheriff’s office says the agencies will be conducting DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the holiday season.