Children’s and Teen Theatre Troop presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Children’s and Teen Theatre Troop took the stage to put on a hilarious story,”The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, Tuesday night.

The play is centered around Mrs. Bradley and her efforts to put on the annual church Christmas pageant.

She has to do her best with the kids who are known as the worst kids in the history of the whole world.

There is one more performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”, Wednesday morning at 9 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.