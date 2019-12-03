Get paid to watch Star Wars

Star Wars fans, listen up!

You could get prepared for the next Star Wars movie and fatten your wallet.

Cable TV is looking to pay one person to binge watch all 10 of the Star Wars movies.

The lucky person would earn $1,000, plus some Star Wars merchandise.

The person picked will receive every movie on Blu-ray.

For a chance to win, fans can submit an application explaining why they are the best choice to watch the saga.

The deadline to apply is December 11.

The challenge comes just in time for the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, releasing on December 20.

If you would like to apply for the challenge, click here.