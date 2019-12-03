Humboldt opens new dog park

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt residents now have a new place to enjoy time with man’s best friend.

Local community leaders, along with Randy Boyd of the Boyd Foundation, cut the ribbon on a new dog park in Humboldt on Tuesday.

The new addition is part of Boyd’s foundation, dedicated to constructing dog parks across Tennessee.

Amanda Love with the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce says the park isn’t just for current residents.

“It’s a livability issue. When people move to your home or come to tour your home, they want extra livability, and that’s not just restaurants. That’s parks, that’s dog parks, that’s things that they can enjoy their lives to live here, so we’re glad to have it,” Love said.

The park is located at Mary Ann Carter Park, near downtown Humboldt.