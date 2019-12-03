Local town to kickoff Christmas on main

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Savannah is preparing for another year of Christmas on Main.

For several years, organizers have hosted the event featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, reindeer and other holiday events on the town square.

This year, they are focusing on making every event free, including ice skating.

“It’s really your own little version of a Hallmark movie in a winter wonderland, when you’re skating and listening to the music echo all through downtown,” Delaney Timberman said.

The event kicks off Friday evening at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony.

Events will continue through the weekend, and the next two weekends after that.