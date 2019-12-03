Man charged in deadly hit-and-run appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn.– Justin Graves appeared in Jackson City Court Tuesday morning. He is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a Jackson woman.

“Mr. Graves, you’re charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death,” Judge Blake Anderson said.

Court documents say around 6 a.m. November 22, Mitzi Murphy was at the stop sign on the corner of Pine Tree Drive and North Highland Avenue when an SUV driving north hit a light pole, then Murphy’s car, causing both vehicles to roll over.

“The occupants of the Ford Explorer fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. At 8 a.m., one of the occupants, Brandon Baker, knocked on the door of 93 Pine Tree Drive asking for help,” Judge Anderson said.

There is not much information on what happened between the time of the crash, and when Baker knocked on the neighbor’s door, except security video from Pine Tree Drive after the wreck.

“Video shows Justin Graves making the statement, ‘I hit that pole,'” Judge Anderson said.

Police say Baker also told investigators Graves was the driver.

“Baker also stated during his interview that he and Justin Graves had been using methamphetamine shortly before the crash,” Judge Anderson said.

Graves did not deny that claim in court.

“Do you have an alcohol or drug problem?” Anderson asked Graves.

“I was dealing with a drug problem, but I’ve never been into alcohol. I’ve never drank,” Graves said.

Graves is being held without bond on other charges. His bond in this case was set at $100,000.