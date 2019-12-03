Milan residents celebrate the season with annual Christmas Tree lighting

MILAN, Tenn.–Milan residents got into the Christmas spirit by shedding some light on City Hall.

It’s for the 4th Annual Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Milan.

Every year, people of Milan come out to watch the lighting of a Christmas Tree at City Hall.

Greater Gibson County Outstanding Teen Macey Jones, even made an appearance.

“Actually, it’s my first year, but it’s super great to come out and see everybody supporting each other, and I’m going to sing tonight so wish me luck,” said Greater Gibson County Outstanding Teen Macey Jones.

Also Jacksonian Clark Walker sang a few songs.