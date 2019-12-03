Milan residents kick off holiday celebrations with tree lighting

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan residents got into the Christmas spirit by shedding some light on City Hall.

The city kicked off their holiday celebrations Tuesday with the fourth annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Milan.

Greater Gibson County Outstanding Teen Macey Jones even made an appearance.

“It’s my first year, but it’s super great to come out and see everybody supporting each other,” Jones said.

But the holiday festivities don’t stop there.

The City of Milan Christmas Parade is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Milan.