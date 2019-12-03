Online shopping this holiday season? Keep your deliveries safe.

MILAN, Tenn. — Packages delivered to your home is all a part of the holiday season.

Keeping those packages safe from thieves can be a challenge, so law enforcement officers say the best way to avoid falling victim to a porch pirate is to take preventative measures.

“The best thing to do is to put it somewhere where it’s not visible or public,” said Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers.

Sellers said a home security camera can encourage porch pirates to think twice before grabbing your package.

“Any kind of camera is a benefit. That can sometimes help us track down the person doing the actual stealing,” Sellers said.

Or you can ditch the porch and get your packages sent to a safer location.

“You can have your packages delivered to work. It’s an option if your employer will allow that. That way there’s somebody there responsible,” Sellers said. “Get with the package deliverer and let them know like a hiding place at their house, like behind a hedge, or behind the dog house or something like that.”

Sellers said if you do become a victim of a porch pirate, let the police handle it and call local law enforcement.