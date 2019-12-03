Salvation Army updates Red Kettle, Angel Tree programs

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is giving weekly updates on two annual holiday programs: the Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree.

The Salvation Army is working toward a $140,000 goal this year with the Red Kettle campaign. Currently, organizers say they are $15,000 behind their goal mark because they had eight fewer days this year due to a late Thanksgiving holiday.

The Salvation Army also says they still have 102 angels waiting to be adopted this year.

The Angel Tree program allows people to “adopt” a child this holiday season, and provide gifts for those children.

Angel Trees are set up this year at Old Hickory Mall in front of JCPenney, Walmart at 2196 Emporium Drive, and Walmart 2171 South Highland Avenue. If you would like to adopt an angel, you are asked to buy gift items, and return them to one of the three locations for the Salvation Army to distribute.